William J. “Bill” Monahan, 92, of Beaufort, passed away on Sunday, August 27, 2023, at Carteret Health Care.
His graveside service, with military honors, will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, September 1st, at Gethsemane Memorial Park officiated by Dr. Nate Leonard. For those unable to attend, the service can be viewed through his obituary page on Munden Funeral Home’s website. The service will remain on the Funeral Home website for 90 days.
Bill was born on September 8, 1930, in Long Island, New York, to the late John and Marie Monahan. Bill embarked on a journey of service and sacrifice by joining the United States Marines, where he displayed dedication and an unshakeable commitment to his country. He found joy in casting a line in tranquil waters fishing and spending time on the golf course. He served his community as an EMT at Pine Knoll Shores Fire Department. He loved doing arts and crafts and sharing his creations with family and friends. He was a longtime member of First Baptist Church of Morehead City.
Those remaining to cherish his memory are his loving wife, Elizabeth “Bette” Monahan, of the home; daughter, Joyce Beaudoin (John), of Palm Beach Garden, Florida; son, Michael Monahan (Lisa), of Blairsville, Georgia; grandchildren, Matthew Monahan, Genevieve Stevenson, Lt. William Huff (Army), Nina Huff, Emily Henrich, C.J. Henrich, Anneliese Henrich; great-grandchildren, Celeste Stevenson and Fox Monahan.
In addition to his parents, Bill was preceded in death by his late wife, Juanita A. Monahan; and his sister, Patricia Lockwood.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the First Baptist Church, 810 Bridges Street, Morehead City, N.C. 28557.
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
