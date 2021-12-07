Carol Degler, 79, of Atlantic Beach, passed away peacefully Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021, at her home, surrounded by her family.
A memorial service is at 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, at Bogue Banks Baptist Church in Atlantic Beach. Everyone is welcome.
She was a member of Bogue Banks Baptist Church for over 30 years.
She is survived by her husband of 33 years, Bob Degler of Atlantic Beach; daughter, Sharon Bailey of Atlantic Beach; three sons, Fredrick James Reherman Jr. of Greenville, Michael David Reherman of Newport, Grant Degler of Fayetteville; four grandchildren, Josh, Sarah, Fred, and Caleb.
Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net.
