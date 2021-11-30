John William Collins, 87, of Morehead City, passed away Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021, at Crystal Coast Hospice House of Newport.
A memorial service is at 11 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021, at Noe-Brooks Funeral Home in Morehead City. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service, from 10 to 11 a.m., at the funeral home.
John was born on November 13, 1934 in Nashville, NC. He attended Northern Nash High School and graduated from UNC Chapel Hill in 1957. John served in the US Army from 1957 to 1959 and was stationed in Korea. He moved to Morehead City, NC in 1968 and worked in banking and real estate. John loved being near the ocean, rooting for his Tar Heels, spending time with his children, and he simply adored his grandchildren.
He is survived by his three children, Joan Elizabeth Collins of Raleigh, John William “Bill” Collins Jr. of Morehead City, and Steven Ray Collins (Melinda) of Wilkesboro, NC; siblings, Lois Taylor of Southern Pines and George Hunter Collins (Jo Lynn) of Red Oak, NC; and five grandchildren, Taylor Elizabeth Densmore of Raleigh, William Collins Densmore (Allyson) of Raleigh, Matherly Grace Collins, Kennedy Elizabeth Collins, and Griffin Hill Collins, all of Wilkesboro.
John was preceded in death by his first wife and mother of his children, Angeline Gore Collins; and his second wife, Jacqueline Sue Gordon Collins.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Crystal Coast Hospice House in Newport, NC.
Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net.
