Edith Morse Liverman, 92, of Morehead City, passed away on Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022, at her home.
Her funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022, at First Baptist Church in Morehead City, officiated by Dr. Nate Leonard. Interment will follow at Bayview Cemetery.
Edith was born in Morehead City, the daughter of Joe and Mable Morse on May 22, 1929. She was married to Phillip G. Liverman Sr. and raised four children. She was a lifelong member of First Baptist Church.
As a young woman, Edith worked as a telephone operator in Morehead City. Later, she worked in the business office at Carteret General Hospital and then as a teacher’s assistant in the reading lab at Morehead Elementary School. For many years, Edith assisted her husband in managing the Iron Steamer Resort.
Most importantly, Edith loved baking, and her home always smelled like cakes. Many people will affectionately remember her as “The Cake Lady”.
She is survived by her daughters, Nancy Stockard (Jay) of Atlantic Beach and Ann Irizarry (George) of Grapevine, TX; sons, Phillip Liverman Jr. (Arlene) and Joseph Liverman, all of Morehead City; grandchildren, Hank Stockard, Tasma Norris, Megan Karam, Erica Linebaugh, George Irizarry II, and Justin Liverman; and great grandchildren, Mae Stockard, Luca Karam, Olivia Karam, Leia Karam, Ryland Linebaugh, Maddy Maehs, George Irizarry III, Brooklyn Williams, and Liam Maehs.
Edith was preceded in death by her parents, husband, and sister, Nettie Bass.
As an expression of sympathy, flowers are welcome or memorial contributions, may be made to the Salvation Army, P.O. Box 399, Morehead City, NC 28557.
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
