Ricky Johnson, 58, of Beaufort, died Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020, at the Crystal Coast Hospice House in Newport.
His graveside service is at 11 a.m. Saturday at Johnson Cemetery, officiated by Pastor Steve D. Murrell. Due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, masks and social distancing will be required. For those unable to attend, the service will be livestreamed on the Noe Funeral Service Facebook page.
Ricky is survived by his siblings, Emma Murrell of Georgia and Stacy Nolan, Marilyn Reels, Mary Johnson, Douglas Johnson, Philmore Nolan, Jeffery Nolan, Thomas Nolan and Fred Irving Johnson, all of Beaufort; as well as a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and extended family.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Fred and Gladys Johnson; siblings, Lorenzo Johnson, Annie Johnson, Tia Murrell, Hazel Nolan and Ted Johnson; and a grandmother.
Arrangements are by Noe Funeral Service Inc. of Beaufort. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net.
