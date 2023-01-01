MICHAEL GERARD DECKER, Morehead City
Michael Gerard Decker, 66, of Morehead City, passed away on Thursday, December 29, 2022, at Carteret Health Care. A funeral mass will be held at 11 a.m., Monday, January 9, 2023, at St. Egbert Catholic Church, presided by Reverend Ryszard Kolodziej. Interment, with military honors, will take place at a later date at Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia.
JAMES "BEAR" KENNETH DIXON, Harkers Island
James “Bear” Kenneth Dixon Sr., 71, of Harkers Island, passed away on Thursday, December 29, 2022, at Carteret Health Care. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m., Monday, January 2, 2023, at the Willie D. Willis Family Cemetery on Harkers Island, officiated by Rev. Manley Rose Jr., followed by military honors and Masonic Rites.
DANIEL SCOTT HAUT, Emerald Isle
Daniel Scott Haut, 52, of Emerald Isle, passed away on Thursday, December 29, 2022, at Duke University Hospital. Daniel was born on December 5, 1970, in Greenville, North Carolina. He had an amazing talent for building and the skill to see each done job thoroughly and with excellence.
Addie McGregor, Morehead City
Addie McGregor, 89, of Morehead City passed away Thursday December 29, 2022, at her home. Arrangements are pending and will be announced later. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC.
