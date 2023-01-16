Ileana Vallecillo, Beaufort
Ileana Vallecillo, 90, of Beaufort passed away Sunday, January 16, 2023, at Carteret Health Care. Arrangements are pending and will be announced later.
GRAYER KEITH WILLIS JR., Marshallberg
Grayer Keith Willis, Jr., 78, of Marshallberg, went to be with his Lord, on January 15, 2023, at the Crystal Coast Hospice House. His funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, January 21, 2023, at Trinity United Methodist Church in Marshallberg, officiated by Reverend Mark Lykins. Interment will follow at the Victoria Cemetery.
