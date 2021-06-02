David Gildner, 81, of Pine Knoll Shores, passed away peacefully Thursday, May 10, 2021, at his home, just shy of his 82nd birthday.
His memorial service is at 2 p.m. Saturday, June 12 at the Pine Knoll Shores Fire Department.
David was born in Newport News, Va., May 17, 1939, to the late George Gildner and Lois Heier. David grew up in Buckroe Beach in Hampton, Va., and was a graduate of Hampton High School and Flight Simulation School of the U.S. Air Force. In 1965, he was employed by Xerox Corp. as a copy machine repair technician, eventually becoming an instructor in their training center in Leesburg, Va. He was then promoted to manager and relocated to Harrisburg, Pa.
During his time at Xerox, he received numerous recognition awards for customer satisfaction, work excellence and was awarded the prestigious President Club trip multiple times during his career. In 1990, David relocated to Pine Knoll Shores from Raleigh and eventually retired from Xerox after 29 years as a senior manager.
After retirement he joined the Pine Knoll Shores Fire Department and served as a fire fighter II and pump operator for years. During his volunteer time at the fire department, he was a captain for five years and developed a retirement program for the firemen through the Fire Relief Fund. In addition, David was also treasurer of the relief fund and president of the Fire Auxiliary and Communication Office. Twice he was awarded Fireman of the Year.
He was known in the neighborhood as “Mister Fix It” as his friends and neighbors would bring lawn mowers, bicycles and everything else for him to repair or take apart.
In addition to his beloved wife of 60 years, Nan Gildner, he is survived by his son, Michael Gildner and wife Rosemarie of Morehead City; and daughter, Paula Gildner and husband Stacy Hewitt of Chapel Hill; and five grandchildren, Matthew, Joseph, Rachel, Elizabeth and Sergio.
In lieu of flowers, gifts can be made in his memory to the Pine Knoll Shores Fire Auxiliary, 314 Salter Path Road, Pine Knoll Shores, NC 28512.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(Paid obituary)
