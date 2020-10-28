Charlene Fishel, 51, of Stella, died Monday, Oct. 26, 2020, at Carteret Health Care in Morehead City.
Her memorial service is 2 p.m. Wednesday at Glad Tidings Church in Morehead City, officiated by the Rev. Tim Mariner. Friends are welcome to attend the service. In keeping with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines pertaining to the novel coronavirus, those who are ill or at-risk (elderly, immune-compromised) are encouraged to stay home. Additionally, those who attend will be asked to bring and wear a protective mask. Help us honor the family while practicing safe measures. Friends are also encouraged to leave words of comfort to the family through the website.
She is survived by her daughter, Sara Fishel of Stella; sisters, Dede McDonald and Michael Grimes, both of Winston-Salem; brother, Charles Pinner of New Bern; stepfather, Thomas Pinner of New Bern; and father-in-law, Sidney Austin Fishel of Emerald Isle.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory in Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
