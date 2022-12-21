Ricardo “Rick” Juan Flores, 59, of Newport, North Carolina, passed away on Tuesday, December 20, 2022, at Carolina East Medical Center.
Ricardo, known to his friends as Rick, was born on June 15, 1963, in Panama City, Panama, to Felicito and Maria Flores, 1 of 7 children. Upon moving to the United States, Rick honorably served in the United States Marine Corps for 8 years. During his time in service, he worked as a heavy equipment operator. Rick’s hobbies included fishing, playing dominoes, watching his favorite show “Walking Dead”, playing video games and spending time with his family which is what he enjoyed the most.
He is survived by his caregiver, Julie Gonzales of Newport; daughter, Sonya Gonzales and husband Ryan Merrell of Newport; son, Ricardo Juan Flores Jr. of Newport; father, Felicito Flores of Panama; sisters, Luz Flores of Panama and Rosie Flores of Maryland; brothers, Jose Flores and wife Xiomara of Fayetteville, NC, Felix Flores of Florida, Rolando Flores of Maryland and Miguel Flores of Maryland; and granddaughter, Kyrstyn Braswell.
Ricardo was preceded in death by his mother, Maria Gil Flores.
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
