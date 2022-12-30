James "Jim" C. Chapman, 84, of Riverdale, North Carolina went to be with the Lord peacefully at 6:00 PM on Monday, December 26, 2022, with his wife, daughter, and stepdaughter by his side.
Graveside services will be held on at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, January 3, 2022, at New Bern Memorial Cemetery and will be conducted by David McCants.
He is survived by his daughter, Sherry Laxson; wife, Darliene; stepdaughter, Tammy Hill; two sisters of Georgia, Peggy Speir and Eva Clark; stepson, Chris Ormond; grandchildren, Michael Ansley, April Ormond, Johnathon Ormond, Gavin Hill, and Jenson Hill; and four great-grandchildren.
Jim served in the military for twenty-one and a half years. Two of those years were in the Navy and the remaining time he spent as a Marine. Jim worked at a hobby shop at Cherry Point for years before he retired.
He loved NASCAR, racing cars, riding his motorcycle, boating, working on cars, and tinkering in his garage. He had a good life and will be missed dearly.
