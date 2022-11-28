Vitina “Tina” P. Calandra, 73, of Newport, North Carolina, passed away on Saturday, November 26, 2022, at Carteret Health Care.
A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m., Wednesday, November 30th, at Amariah Garner Cemetery in Newport.
Tina was born on June 17, 1949, in Scranton, Pennsylvania, to the late Vincent and Martha Calandra. As a young adult, she moved to New York City where she worked on Wall Street as the assistant to the president of the Bank of Montreal. Spending her career in financial services, she later retired from Edward Jones.
Upon moving to the Crystal Coast, Tina attended St. Egbert Catholic Church. Being near the water was a perfect fit for Tina and her love of fishing. She especially loved spending time with her faithful companion, Casey, the Maltipoo.
She is survived by her wife, Rita Ellington of the home; sister, Maryann Brier of Moscow, PA; brother, James Calandra of Queens, NY; and numerous nieces and nephews.
As an expression of sympathy, memorial contributions may be made to a charity of one’s choice.
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
