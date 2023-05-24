Patricia Lee Springle, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and companion, passed away peacefully on the morning of Sunday, May 21, 2023.
She was born on July 3, 1949, in Augusta, Georgia, and brought joy and love into the lives of those around her. Her passing leaves a void in our hearts that can never be filled, but her memory will forever remain alive within us.
Patricia's life will be honored and celebrated during a memorial service to be held at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, May 30, 2023, at Ann St. United Methodist Church in Beaufort, NC. We welcome family and friends to come together, pay their respects, and share cherished memories of Patricia's remarkable life.
Born to Bill and Maggie Hamilton, Patricia grew up in a loving and close-knit family alongside her brother, Billy Hamilton, and sister, Deborah Hamilton. She also shared a deep connection with her other siblings, David Hamilton and Jonathan Hamilton, forming bonds that would endure throughout her lifetime.
Patricia's devotion and love extended to her late husband, Billy Springle, and his children, Bobby Springle, Eileen Rainier (Springle). and Steven Springle, with whom she built a life filled with happiness, laughter, and unwavering commitment. Together, they created a home that was a sanctuary of love and togetherness.
As a mother, Patricia was a source of endless love, support, and guidance to her daughter, Tina Hammock, and son-in-law, Art Hammock. She took immense pride in Tina's accomplishments and found immeasurable joy in the presence of her three grandchildren, Mark, Rachel, and Michelle. Patricia's love knew no bounds, and her family was at the center of her world.
In addition to her immediate family, Patricia found comfort, companionship, and love in her special relationship with Nelson Pittman, her devoted companion. Their bond brought happiness and shared experiences that enriched Patricia's life.
Patricia had a true passion for cooking and entertaining friends, and her special pound cake recipe was adored by all who had the pleasure of tasting it. Her culinary talents, coupled with her warm and inviting nature, made her home the gathering place for friends and family, especially on cherished occasions like the Fourth of July.
One of Patricia's most captivating qualities was her infectious smile. It lit up the room and conveyed her genuine joy and love for others. Her smile was a reflection of her kind and compassionate nature, making everyone feel seen, valued, and welcomed in her presence.
Patricia's legacy extends beyond her family, as she touched the lives of many through her acts of kindness, generosity, and community involvement. Her nurturing spirit and willingness to lend a helping hand were beacons of light to those in need.
Though Patricia is no longer physically with us, her memory and the impact she made on our lives will endure. We will forever remember her boundless love, her laughter, her culinary talents, and the way her smile brightened our lives.
As we gather to celebrate Patricia's life and bid her a heartfelt farewell, let us hold onto the love and cherished memories we shared with her. In her honor, may we strive to embody the kindness, warmth, and generosity of spirit that she exemplified.
Details of the memorial service to honor Patricia's life will be shared in the coming days, allowing us to come together as a community and celebrate the beautiful soul that touched our lives in such profound ways.
In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests donations be made to Ann Street United Methodist church, in Patricia's name, supporting a cause that was close to her heart.
Though we grieve the loss of Patricia's physical presence, we take solace in the knowledge that she has found eternal peace and has been reunited with her loved ones who preceded her. May her soul rest in eternal tranquility, and may her memory forever be a blessing to us all.
Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.