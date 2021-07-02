Roberta “Bobbi” Johnson, age 39 and holding, of Morehead City, died June 29, 2021, at home.
Her service will be Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021, at 2 p.m. at First Baptist Church of Morehead City, where she was a member. Dr. Nate Leonard will officiate.
Bobbi was a chancel choir member of churches in Ohio and North Carolina for over 70 years. She was an employee of the Carteret County News-Times for 25 years.
Mrs. Johnson is survived by two daughters, Brandi Lynn Orth of the home and Betsi Lee Orth and life partner, Mark Adler (Bobbi’s favorite), of Uniontown, Ohio; daughter-in-law Diana Johnson of Texas; two grandchildren, JoyLynne Johnson and JenniLee Johnson, both of Texas; and faithful furry companion, Lexie Rose Johnson of the home.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Phillip I. Johnson; sister, Virginia Waldemarson; step-son, Bryan Johnson; and furry companion, Rachel Rose Johnson.
Bobbi’s family is particularly appreciative of Dr. Christine Bounous (and Deborah’s) care and friendship of more than 25 years. Shanae Greene of Maxim Healthcare was exceptionally helpful to Bobbi for the past six months. In addition, nurses Kelly Lescenski and Emily Rounds of Pruitt Hospice supported Bobbi during her final illness.
The family will receive friends following the service in the Family Life Center to celebrate Bobbi’s heavenly birthday.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to PAWS, 5042 Mattie Lane, Morehead City, NC 28557-1757 or the Sanctuary Choir of First Baptist Church, 810 Bridges St., Morehead City, NC 28557.
(Paid obituary)
