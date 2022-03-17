Timothy Lee Adams “Timmy”, 55 of Morehead City, passed away Tuesday March 15, 2022, with his family around him.
The funeral service will be 2:00 p.m. Sunday March 20, 2022, in the chapel of Noe Brooks Funeral Home with Pastor James Bradley officiating. The graveside service will be private for immediate family only. The family wishes for everyone to gather at the Adams residence after the service to celebrate Timmy’s life.
Timmy was born in Portsmouth, VA on October 31, 1966. He was retired as an MK1 from the US Coast Guard and worked at Cherry Point. Timmy enjoyed boating with his wife and family, fishing with the guys, and playing corn hole with great friends. He loved to be on the water and hanging with friends in his garage. He was loved by many and will be forever missed.
He is survived by his wife of 33 years, Angel Matthews Adams, two daughters Kaila Brett Adams and son-in-law Joseph Austin Knowles, Kassidy Nicole Adams and her boyfriend John Francis Doyle IV, brother Franklin Theodore Adams and sister-in-law Aimee Barrineau Adams, nephew Colby Theodore Adams, in-laws Jerry and Nikki Matthews and Tracy Matthews, his faithful dog Bullet and an abundance of loving friends.
He is preceded in death by his parents Ellen McVicker Adams Troyer and Benjamin Franklin Adams.
Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net.
