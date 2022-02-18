Rebecca “Becky” Smith, 74, of Morehead City, passed away on Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022, at Carteret Landing.
Her Celebration of Life will be held at 2 p.m., Monday, Feb. 21, 2022, at Munden Funeral Home in Morehead City, with a visitation one hour prior.
Becky was born on September 5, 1947, in Roanoke Rapids, North Carolina, to the late Robert and Birdie Johnson. She was a dedicated member of Stonewall United Methodist Church in Pamlico County. Becky served in the United States Marine Corps for some time. Her many passions included playing bingo and she loved riding her Harley with her sister. Becky will be fondly remembered as a loving mother, grandmother, great grandmother, aunt, and sister.
She is survived by her son, Jeff Smith and wife Kelly of Havelock; sisters, Doris Wiggins and husband Johnny of North Carolina, Joyce Shearin and husband Don of Tennessee, Marie Warren and husband Dan of North Carolina; brother, Bobby Johnson and wife Debbie of North Carolina; grandchildren, Mike Guthrie and wife Alana, Jennifer James and husband Jay, Brad Guthrie and wife Jessica; thirteen great grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews, along with great nieces and nephews.
Aside from her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Richard and Forest Johnson.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson Research at www.michaeljfox.org/donate
A special thank you to the staff at Carteret Landing for the special love and care they bestowed.
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc. in Morehead City, N.C. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at mundenfuneralhome.net.
