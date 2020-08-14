The Rev. Landon Kirkman Owen Jr., 89, of Morehead City, passed away Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020, at Carteret Health Care in Morehead City.
A private family memorial service will be held at a later date. The family has asked to please remember Landon through an act of kindness to others.
Rev. Owen served three pastorates for 17 years as a United Methodist minister in Bayville, N.J., Bayport, N.Y., and Whitehouse, N.Y. After training at the Norman Vincent Peale Institute in New York City, he served as a pastoral counselor, marriage and family counselor and director in Greenwich and Stamford, Conn., for four years and then in Green Bay, Wis., at the American Foundation of Religion and Psychiatry for 23 years.
He is survived by his wife, Grace Van Aken Owen of Morehead City; children, April Hope Owen of Long Island, N.Y., Holly Lee Owen-Pauers and husband Dr. Randy Pauers of New Berlin, Wis., and Landon “Keith” Owen and wife Mary Ann of Chantilly, Va.; brother, Wayne Pennington Owen and wife Christy of McKinney, Texas; five grandchildren, Keith Denis and wife Samantha, Richard Denis, Melissa Hope Owen, Emily Owen and Leah Hope Pauers; and great-grandchild, Delilah Rae Denis.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Landon Kirkman Owen Sr. and Alice Grove Owen.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the National Kidney Foundation Inc. 30 E. 33rd St., New York, NY 10016.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory of Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
