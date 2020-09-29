Gladys Tripp Bailey, 88, of Newport, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020, at Carteret Health Care in Morehead City.
Her funeral service was Monday at Soundview Original Free Will Baptist Church, officiated by Pastor Robert Langley. Interment followed at Gethsemane Memorial Park.
Gladys was born May 16, 1932, in Beaufort County to the late Joseph and Pentrowlia Tripp. She was raised in Washington, N.C., and in 1952, she met and married the love of her life, Elbert Lee Bailey. Elbert was in the U.S. Marine Corps, and Gladys was a faithful, supportive military wife as they moved all around the country. They were happy to finally settle in North Carolina and raise their family in 1966. Gladys loved the Lord and was a longtime member of Soundview Original Free Will Baptist Church, where she cherished her church family.
She is survived by her daughter, Susan Bailey Hurst and husband Cecil of Bogue; son, Barry L. Baily and wife Vicky of Newport; four grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Elbert Lee Bailey; son, Thomas Edward Bailey; sister, Nancy Salmon; and brother, Joseph Tripp Jr.
Flowers are welcome, or memorials can be sent to Soundview Original Free Will Baptist Church, 200 Williams Ridge Road, Newport, NC 28557.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory in Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(Paid obituary)
