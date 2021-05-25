Sandra Gillikin, 80, of Newport, passed away Sunday, May 23, 2021 at Carteret Health Care in Morehead City.
Her service is at 11 a.m. Thursday at Holly Springs Free Will Baptist Church in Newport, officiated by the Rev. Mitchell Parker. Interment will follow at Amariah Garner Cemetery.
Sandra was a member of Holly Springs Free Will Baptist Church. She sang in the church choir, was a member of the ladies’ auxillary, Bible school teacher and she helped prepare meals for families.
She is survived by her daughters, Inez Gillikin Garner and husband Dennis and Penny Weiss and husband Kenny, all of Newport; son, Albert Gillikin Jr. of Newport; sister, Doris Beard of Newport; grandchildren, Shaun Keith Garner, Michael Paul Garner, Felicia Dawn Slaughter and Emma Leigh Weiss; and great-grandchildren, Megan Elizabeth Garner, Matthew Ethan Garner, McKenzie Lynn Garner, Layla Dawn Garner, Kayla Dawn Garner and Tyler Alan Slaughter.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Albert Gillikin; parents, Manley and Edna Garner; and brother, James E. Culpepper Jr.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Munden Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Holly Springs Free Will Baptist Church, 163 Holly Springs Road, Newport, NC 28570.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory of Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(Paid obituary)
