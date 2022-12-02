Elizabeth Ann (Hoggard) Calhoun, 61, widow of Linwood Alan Calhoun, passed away on Monday, November 28, 2022, at her home in Newport, NC.
Born July 16, 1961, in Virginia she was raised by the late Stevenson B. and Lois L. (Cullipher) Hoggard of Ahoskie, NC. She most enjoyed her time as a florist and took great joy in her creative work. Security was another field that she enjoyed and excelled with. In her spare time, she enjoyed crocheting, sewing, pour painting and snake keeping. She also participated in Civil War Reenactments, with husband Alan, where she sewed many pieces of authentic clothing. She was involved in the Women of the Moose as a past Sr. Regent & College of Regents Red Stole.
Left to cherish her memory is her son, Jonathan B. Hoggard (Nikki, son Sam) of Ahoskie; step-daughter, Stephanie (Lane) O’Neill of North Dakota; grandchildren, Dana Hoggard, Serenity Hoggard, Brittney O’Neill, Alexandra (Matt) Thompson, Chase O'Neill, Jeribeth O’Neill, Amaya O'Neill; great grandchildren, Brylee, Taedem, Bailey, Lochlen & Otto.
Preceded in death by husband, Alan; daughter, Dana L. Hoggard; brother, Larry S. Hoggard & great grandchild, Amelia.
To know Elizabeth was to know a straight-forward person, you never had to wonder where you stood with her. She was so loving and caring for everyone in her circle whether family, friend or young'uns (you knew if you were one of her “young'uns.”). Her love, friendship and smile will be forever missed by all that loved and knew her.
A Celebration of Life service will be held and announced by the family.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her memory to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation- NC Chapter at https://give.cff.org/givingtuesday/donate
Arrangements are in the care of Coastal Cremations and Funeral Care of Jacksonville.
