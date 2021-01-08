Frances K. Wilcox, 84, of Morehead City, formerly of Miami, Fla., passed away Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020, at Vidant Health in Greenville.
The family will celebrate her life privately.
Frances was born Dec. 16, 1936, to the late John L. and Rita Kennedy in Miami, where she lived most of her life. She recently moved to Morehead City four years ago.
Frances enjoyed her life to the brightest and fullest. She took the most pride in her daughters and grandchildren. She never met a stranger and was called “Momma Wilcox” or “Mau Mau” by so many throughout her life, always helping anyone who needed it. She loved family gatherings and anything that sparkled. Her inability to stop giggling, the need for a “biggie” diet coke as soon as the car pulled out of the driveway, jingling bangled arm, perfectly placed “big hair,” colorful bejeweled wardrobe and Christmas ball red fingernails year-round, along with her contagious smile, will always be remembered by those who knew her. Her legacy of strength, courage, tenacity and family devotion will be carried forward by her loved ones.
She is survived by her companion, Sonny Casca of Morehead City; daughters, Patricia Gibbs and husband Brad of Inverness, Fla., and Jackie L. Wilcox of Morehead City; and grandchildren, Katie Smith and husband Brian and T.J. Kelly, all of Raleigh, Lauren Kelly and Peyton Kelly, both of Morehead City, and Logan Kelly of Charlotte.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Jack H. Wilcox; siblings; and grandson, Jack Kelly.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory in Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(Paid obituary)
