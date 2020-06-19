Hertha Willis

Hertha Gray Willis, 100, of Marshallberg, died Friday, June 12, 2020, in Fayetteville.

The family will hold a private graveside service Sunday at Victoria Cemetery with the Rev. Lee Roy Pittard officiating. 

Hertha was a longtime employee of Carolina Power & Light.

She is survived by several nieces and nephews who will miss her dearly.

Arrangements are by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home and Crematory of Morehead City. Access online obituary and internet condolences through www.brooksfuneralhomeandcrematory.com.  

(Paid obituary)

