Benjamin “Bennie” Martin Goodwin, 47, of Hubert, passed away Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020, at his home.
Services for Bennie will be private.
Bennie was born and raised in Morehead City, where he loved being on the water, whether it was fishing or boating.
Bennie was a hardworking man who owned and operated BMG Home Repairs. He, along with his wife and children, worked in the family business diligently. His dedication to his business kept him working all the way till his body failed him.
Bennie was a talented cook who loved to entertain. His kind and loving heart allowed him to be a very giving person to anyone he met. He will be remembered as a devoted husband and father who had an infectious smile that would brighten anyone’s day.
He is survived by his loving wife, Jennifer Goodwin of the home; sons, Dylan Goodwin and Cameron Goodwin, both of Hubert; mother, Patricia Goodwin and significant other Jimmy Hall of Ruskin, Fla.; father, Dallas Goodwin and fiancée Sonia Price of Morehead City; sisters, Nicole Goodwin and significant other Ryan Burroughs of Newport, Lynne Goodwin of St. Petersburg, Fla., and Hillary Hardison and husband Rusty of Zebulon; brother, Steven Ward Day of Morehead City; nephews, Matthew Goodwin, Michael Dingman and James Doddridge; nieces, Sophie Doddridge and Lila Pavel; and grandniece, Gracie.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be sent to St. Jude Children’s Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
