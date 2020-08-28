Joseph Hill, 64, of New Bern, died Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020, at CarolinaEast Medical Center in New Bern. He has family in Carteret County.
His graveside service is at 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 6 in the Zion Temple AME Zion Church Cemetery in Havelock. Services will be officiated by the Rev. Dr. Laticia Hill-Godette of York Memorial AME Zion Church in Greenville.
He leaves to cherish his memories his bonus children, Antwan Young of Asbury Park, N.J., Jermaine Young and Tina Beach of Havelock; six grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; two brothers, Douglas Farrow and Alfred Hill, both of Havelock; six sisters, Sheila Norris of Raleigh, Melvina Hill of Springlake and Sharon Hill, Darlene Hill, Laurie Hill Massey and Roxanne Lathon, all of Havelock; four aunts; and a host of nieces, nephews and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Mable Hill; his brother, Moses Farrow; and sister, Patricia Hill.
Arrangements are by Noe Funeral Service Inc. of Beaufort. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.org.
