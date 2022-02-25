Timothy “Tim” Edgar Dail, 80, of Benson and formerly of Mill Creek, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022, at UNC Medical Center.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m., Monday, Feb. 28th at the Graham Family Cemetery on Allen Graham Lane in Newport, officiated by Rev. Josh Brown.
Tim was born on December 29, 1941, to the late Hubert and Lydia Dail. He grew up in Mill Creek and in his early years he enjoyed working with his father doing well drilling and fishing. Tim later went to work at Cherry Point with Civil Service where he worked in the electronics field for 34 faithful years.
Tim loved the Lord and was a longtime member of Graham Memorial Pentecostal Holiness Church where he enjoyed helping with the sound equipment and served as an elder. He enjoyed building and working with model airplanes and model trains and loved seeing others handiwork as well.
He is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Bertha Edwards Dail of the home; daughter-in-law, Jennifer Turnage Dail of Benson; and granddaughter, Alexandria E. Dail of Benson.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Timothy Edgar Dail Jr.
As an expression of sympathy, flowers are welcome.
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
