ELIZABETH ANNA BARRON, Carteret County
Elizabeth Anna Barron, 93, of Carteret County, North Carolina, passed away peacefully the morning of Tuesday, September 12, 2023 at The Heritage of Richlands. Service information for Ms. Barron will be announced once finalized.
DAVID "PREACHER" STUART, Newport
David Alan Stuart, also known as “Preacher”, passed away unexpectedly on September 11, 2023, at Onslow Memorial Hospital. A viewing will be held on Friday, September 15th from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m., and the Memorial Service on Monday, September 18th at 2 p.m., all at Munden Funeral Home in Morehead City.
WILLIAM "BILL" MASON HILL, Newport
William "Bill" Mason Hill, 88, of Newport, North Carolina, bid his final farewell on Monday, September 11, 2023. A graveside service, with military honors, will be held at 10 a.m., Friday, September 15th at Amariah Garner Cemetery, officiated by Rev. Patrick Whaley.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.