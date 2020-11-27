Sylvia Phelps Jones, age 77, of Somerset, Ky., formerly of Emerald Isle, passed away Friday, Nov. 20, 2020, in her hometown of Somerset.
She will be inurned in the Louisburg United Methodist Church memorial garden columbarium.
She was born Aug. 17, 1943, to the late Elza Lee Phelps and Lois Dean Phelps of Somerset.
Sylvia graduated from Somerset High School, Berea College and Appalachian State University, where she received a master’s degree in English. Her students were her lifelong inspiration, and she is remembered fondly as an English instructor at Wake Forest-Rolesville and Louisburg High Schools, at Truett McConnell College and at Louisburg College, where she also served as dean of women in the early 1970s.
After she retired, she enjoyed many years of coastal living at Emerald Isle, before her recent return to Kentucky. Over the past year, virtual Sunday services at Louisburg United Methodist Church and First Baptist Church of Somerset were a great comfort, and she rarely missed one.
She is survived by her daughter, Jamie Eller Patrick and husband Jason; grandson, Noah of Louisburg; stepdaughter, Jennifer Harrill and husband Dixon of South Carolina; stepson, Peter Jones of Virginia; sisters, Jenny Epperson and husband Rob) of Danville, Ky., and Mary Deane Speaks and husband Conway of Somerset, Ky.; brother, Bill Phelps and wife Kim of Somerset, Ky.; and several beloved stepgrandchildren, cousins, nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and her beloved husband, Walter Baskerville Jones.
Memorial gifts may be made to Louisburg College, 501 North Main St., Louisburg, NC 27549; Louisburg United Methodist Church, 402 North Main St., Louisburg, NC 27549; or to The COPD Foundation at copdfoundation.org.
Arrangements are by Somerset Undertaking Company & Crematory.
(Paid obituary)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.