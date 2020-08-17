Phillip John Zukowski, 75, of Emerald Isle, died Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020, at his residence.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Mr. Zukowski is survived by his brother, David Eugene Zukowski of Erie, Pa.; and his partner, Joan Marie Tyson of Emerald Isle.
Mr. Zukowski’s family has entrusted Jones Funeral Home to handle his arrangements.
(Paid obituary)
