Sally Walczak, 58, of Newport, passed away Friday, Jan. 8, 2021, at CarolinaEast Medical Center in New Bern.
Her private memorial service is at 3 p.m. Thursday at First Presbyterian Church in Morehead City, officiated by the Rev. Tim Havlicek. The family invites you to view the webcast of the service through her obituary page on Munden Funeral Home’s website.
Sally was born April 14, 1962, in Raleigh to the late Wyatt and Eula Painter. She grew up in Wendell and graduated from East Wake High School. Sally followed her desire to learn at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, where she graduated with a degree in computer science. Her education led her to SAS Institute, where she worked as a technical support manager. Following that, she worked as a statistical programmer at Quintiles Transnational Inc. Upon moving to Carteret County, she broadened her knowledge and degree by becoming an adjunct math instructor at Carteret Community College.
Sally was never without a smile and always had an encouraging word or a funny story to share. She navigated life with grace and courage and was an inspiration to those who knew her.
She is survived by her husband, David Walczak of the home; son, Drew Walczak of Newport; sister, Tricia Painter of Wendell; and niece, Anna Painter of Asheville.
As an expression of sympathy, flowers are welcome or memorial contributions in memory of Sally may be made to COTA for Drew W at cota.org
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(Paid obituary)
