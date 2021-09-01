Evelyn Jost Martin, 92, of Morehead City, formerly of Virginia, passed away Monday, Aug. 30, 2021, at Crystal Bluffs Rehabilitation and Health Care Center.
A private funeral service is at 2 p.m. Friday, Sept. 3 at First Baptist Church in Morehead City, officiated by Dr. Nate Leonard. She will be laid to rest at Weaver Mennonite Cemetery in Harrisonburg, Va. For those unable to attend, the service can be viewed through her obituary page on Munden Funeral Home’s website.
She was born May 19, 1929, in Kempsville, Virginia and was the daughter of the late Simon and Naomi Yoder Tice.
Evelyn attended Eastern Mennonite High School where she received training in secretarial skills. Upon graduating she applied for a secretarial position at Mennonite Central Committee in Akron, Pennsylvania. It was there that she met Levi Jost. They became engaged, and they were married in Harrisonburg, VA in September 1948. Later they moved to Denbigh, VA and stayed there for seven years before purchasing a farm off Port Republic Road near Harrisonburg, VA. On the farm they raised poultry and cattle for over forty years.
Evelyn became the assistant secretary to the President of JMU, who at the time was Dr. G. Tyler Miller. She later served as the Administrative Assistant to Winston O. Weaver at Rockingham Construction. After a brief retirement, she again worked at JMU as secretary.
She was a longtime and active member of Chicago Avenue and Harrisonburg Mennonite Church serving in many capacities including Sunday School teacher and team leader.
In January 2018, she married John R. Martin. They lived together at Virginia Mennonite Retirement Community in Harrisonburg, VA until his death in March 2021. She then moved to Crystal Bluffs in Morehead City, NC.
Surviving are daughters, Diane Wagner (Steve) of Lawrenceville, VA, and Annette Holler (Adrian), of Morehead City, NC; grandchildren, Lydia Wagner (Mike Haefele) of Portland, ME, Kemper Wagner (Marcie) of Liberia, Africa, Adrian Holler (Ana) of Morehead City, NC; Aaron Holler (Celia), Raleigh, NC; and great grandchildren, Noelle and Gabriella Wagner, Olin and Eugene Haefele, Reeves, and Solomon and Levi Holler.
Evelyn was preceded in death by Levi who died in 2013. She also was preceded in death by all her siblings: Catherine Tice, Verna Mae Miller (Phil), her twin sister Elva Kornhaus Yoder (Stanley), and Alva Tice (Becky).
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.