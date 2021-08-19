Robin Shirl Scarpitti, 65 of Newport, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021, at home.
At the family’s request, no services will be held at this time.
She is survived by husband, Ron Scarpitti; son, Joseph Mosher; sister, Lila Gizienski; brother-in-law, Louis; and sister-in-law, Mary Scarpitti. Additionally, she is survived by her fur baby Penny, as well as several nieces, nephews, extended family members and special friends.
Robin was preceded in death by her parents, Ellis and Joan Clark; son, Ronald Mosher; brother, James Clark; and by a sister, Kathy Kidd.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.