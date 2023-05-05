Osborne “Ozzie” Charles Smith Jr., 57, of Morehead City, North Carolina, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Wednesday, April 26, 2023.
Osborne, known to his friends as “Ozzie” was born on December 8, 1965, in Woodbury, New Jersey. He was a kind and caring person and an excellent mechanic, who loved to work on cars.
Ozzie is survived by his mother, Helen Leo Smith of Jacksonville, Florida; sister, Kathy Moore of Jacksonville, Florida; and brothers, William Smith and Charles Smith, both of Woodbury, New Jersey.
He was preceded in death by his father, Osborne Charles Smith Jr.
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
