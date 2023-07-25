Carolyn Williams Morris, 73, of Beaufort, passed away on Friday, July 21, 2023, at her home in Beaufort.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
A devoted wife and grandmother, Carolyn found joy in creating a beautiful home, nurturing her many friendships and most of all, enjoying the love of her family. Carolyn cherished being a grandmother of four and created fun and precious memories her family holds close. The grandchildren loved going to Beaufort to visit “Gee” knowing they would enjoy adventures and special treats she created just for them. She was the center of her family and will be missed dearly by her husband and two daughters.
Small in stature, Carolyn was quick-witted and mighty with her generous heart. She had many creative talents as evident in her professional career as a hair stylist, interior decorator and as a life-long lover of fashion. She was an advocate for the well-being of animals and for preserving the planet for future generations. She also had a love for travel and recently enjoyed a bucket list trip exploring Europe with family.
Carolyn was a member of the Sweet Potato Queens in Beaufort and loved dancing and listening to live music. She treasured all the friendships she’d made over the years and lived by the motto “party like there is no tomorrow, because today might be your last”. Her outlook on life was an inspiration to those who knew and loved her.
Her family honors her memory in sweet ways each day and will always cherish her spirit around them as they hold her close in their heart. It is with deepest love and gratitude that her family accepts the love and support of family and friends.
She is survived by her husband, Billy Morris of Beaufort; two daughters, Ashley Morris Marshburn and husband, Kyle of Wilmington, Lauren Morris Hill and husband, Jason of Wilmington; four grandchildren: Ethan, James, Charlie, and Beau; two brothers, Brent Williams of Siler City, Don Williams and wife, Phyllis of Chapel Hill; sister-in-law, Jeanie Williams of Clarksville, VA.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Andrew and Mary Williams and her brother, Steve Williams.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to: The American Cancer Society at https://www.cancer.org/donate.html or PAWS of Carteret at www.pawsofcarteret.org.
Arrangements by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net.
