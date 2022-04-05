Frizzelle Wallace
Frizzelle “Freeze” Wallace, 69, of Beaufort, passed away on Monday, April 4, 2022 at Vidant Medical Center of Greenville. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net Arrangements by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC.
RITA POLING, Newport
Rita Poling, 78, of Newport, passed away Monday, April 4, 2022, at her home. Her graveside service will be held at 2 p.m., Friday, April 8, 2022, at Gethsemane Memorial Park. Rita was born on August 12, 1943, in Scioto County, Ohio to Roy and Katherine Akers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.