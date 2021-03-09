Barbara Ann Curran Gergich, 84, of Morehead City, died Monday, March 8, 2021, at Carteret Landing's memory care unit in Morehead City.
Services for Barbara will be private.
She is survived by her daughters, Donna Turner and Linda Wasyluk; in addition to her aunt; sister-in-law; and nephew.
Barbara was preceded in death by her parents, Frank and Stephanie Gergich; and brothers, Sonny and Tommy Gergich.
As an expression of sympathy, memorial contributions in memory of Barbara may be made to Carteret County Humane Society, P.O. Box 357, Newport, NC 28570, or to the Alzheimer's Association Eastern North Carolina Chapter, 5171 Glenwood Ave., Suite 101, Raleigh, NC 27612.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
