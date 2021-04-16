Everett Gerald Huneycutt Sr., 73, of Gloucester, went to be with his Lord Tuesday, April 13, 2021, at Crystal Coast Hospice House in Newport with his family at his side after battling cancer.
His service is at 2:30 p.m. Sunday at Free Grace Wesleyan Church on Harkers Island. He will be laid to rest following the service at Vergie Mae Cemetery on Harkers Island.
Gerald was born Oct. 27, 1947, to Everett James and Bessie Mae Huneycutt in Gloucester. Gerald was a man of many talents. Although he only completed the 10th grade, he went on to get his diploma in welding in August 1966. With that, he went on to work with General Steel down Highway 101, which is now Jarrett Bay Boatworks. There, he built pilot houses for tanker container ships. Gerald then worked for Charles Davis, where he helped build the menhaden boat The Hushpuppy.
Gerald’s true passion was flying. As a young boy he would hitchhike from Gloucester to the Beaufort airport, where he would cut the grass at the airfield to pay for his flying lessons. The men at the airport took him under their wings, figuratively and literally, and taught him to fly. Gerald got his pilot’s license before he could drive a car. He became a fish spotter for Charles Davis, then with Beaufort Fisheries. To further his flying career, Gerald went to Virginia to work for many years as a fish spotter there. In April 1976, Gerald went to Brown Seaplane Base in Florida and got his seaplane license. He had more than 35,000 logged flying hours when he ended his flying career. He was one of the best at what he did. In 2003, Gerald went to work at Fleet Readiness Center East, where he was an aircraft mechanic for a little more than 18 years and retired April 15, 2019.
Gerald loved his family and friends and was loved and admired by all who knew him.
He is survived by his beloved wife of 43 years, Cecile Huneycutt; four children, Billie Shannon Huneycutt, Gerald Everett Huneycutt Jr. and wife Marlena, William Daniel Huneycutt and Sabrina Mae Huneycutt; grandchildren, Alyssa and William Bryson Huneycutt; stepgrandchildren, Shelton and Shana Garner; and host of nieces, nephews and friends.
Gerald was preceded in death by his parents; and his sister, Brenda Sue Gillikin.
The family will receive friends an hour prior to the service at the church.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Gerald’s name may be made to the American Cancer Society.
Arrangements are by Noe Funeral Service Inc. of Beaufort. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net.
