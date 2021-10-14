Bridget Anne Thomasina McElroy, born March 5, 1982, in Lowell, Mass., of Pine Knoll Shores, died Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021, at Duke University Hospital in Durham after a 10-year, three-month long fight with brain cancer.
A celebration of Bridget's life will be held at a future TBD time and location.
She grew up in Westford, Massachusetts. She was “Annie” in the 8th grade Middle school production, competed for Westford Academy (high school) tennis, swim and soccer teams. She was inspired to master the French language and used that skill for the rest of her life. She earned a BA at George Washington University, a MA at Columbia University Teachers College. As an adult, she traveled to multiple countries and continents. She was one of the original members of NYC innovative mental health project called “Thrive,” loved the project and her colleagues. Because she did not burden her colleagues and friends with her medical condition, most did not understand the terrible situation Bridget was trying to manage.
If so moved, consider contribution to the Preston Robert Tisch Brain Tumor Clinic, Duke University Hospital, Durham, NC in Bridget’s memory. She was given precious years because of the leading-edge care from all her health care providers at Duke.
Bridget always made us laugh so hard, and was loved by so many family members and friends, especially her two nephews Louie and Calvin and her niece, Maya.
https://tischbraintumorcenter.duke.edu/memorial-and-honor-gifts
Join Dennis McElroy or Lorraine McElroy on Facebook, for more details about Bridget’s life.
