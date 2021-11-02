Albert Brewer Simmons, 78, of Morehead City, passed away Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, at Carteret Health Care.
A funeral service is at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021, at Noe-Brooks Funeral Home of Morehead City with Pastors Bill Klear and Charles Tyler officiating. The family will receive friends from 10 to 10:45 a.m. prior to the service. Burial will take place Thursday at Gethsemane Gardens in Charlotte.
Albert worked most of his life as a pastor and truck driver. He was a member of Open Door Baptist Church in Morehead City.
Albert is survived by his wife, Diane Simmons of Morehead City; brother, Arnold Simmons and wife Rose; sister in law, Earnestine Simmons of Roseboro.
Albert is preceded in death by his parents, Festus and Laudie Simmons; and brothers, Ray Simmons, WJ Simmons, and Prentice Simmons; and sister, Willa Dean.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Open Door Baptist Church.
Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.