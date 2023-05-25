Wanda Renee Edwards, 42, of Newport, passed away Sunday, May 21, 2023, at Carolina East Medical Center.
Her memorial service will be held at 7 p.m., Tuesday, May 30th, at Munden Funeral Home, officiated by Rev. Dave Stuart. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.
Wanda was born on June 28, 1980, in Louisville, Kentucky, to Charles and Deborah Ann Peters. She loved spending her day doing word searches and coloring. Wanda was a movie buff and loved sitting back with her snacks and watching a great film. Above all else, she would want to be remembered as a loving and kind mother.
Those left to treasure her memory are her loving parents, Charles and Deborah Peters of the home; sons, Nathaniel Wilson of Newport, Shane M. Wilson of Newport, Riley Beakes of Washington, NC; sister, Michelle Roberson of Detroit, Michigan; brothers, Benjamin Crifase of Virginia Beach, VA, Joseph Crifase of Virginia Beach, VA, Jason Peters and wife Shannon of Murray, NC, Eric Peters and wife Judy of Newport; nephews, Bentley, Avery, Daniel and Zacary; and Wanda’s favorite dog, Skipper.
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
