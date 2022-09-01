Roy Thomas, Newport
Roy Thomas 73, of Newport, passed away Wednesday August 31, 2022, at his home. Arrangements are pending and will be announced later. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC.
David Rose, Sr,, Harkers Island
David Ryan Rose Sr., 74, of Harkers Island, passed away Wednesday August 31, 2022, at Carteret Health Care. The graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, September 3, 2022, at Willy D. Willis Cemetery on Harkers Island with Pastor Manley Rose and Rev. Dale Murphy officiating. A full obituary will be posted later. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net Arrangements by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC.
Frances "Irene" Dickinson, Beaufort
Frances “Irene” Dickinson, 95, Beaufort, passed away on Wednesday August 31,2022 home. Arrangements are pending at this time. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net Arrangements by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC.
