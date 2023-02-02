Paul C. Kerwin, 87 of Morehead City, passed away on Monday, January 23, 2023, at Carteret Health Care.
On January 23rd, 2023, Major Paul C Kerwin left us to join our Heavenly Father. The sun rose and the world welcomed Paul on March 21st, 1935, a day the world became a little brighter. Paul lived a full and warm life, filled with joy, love and happiness. He proudly served our country as a pilot in the US Marine Corp. He is quoted as saying, “If you’ve seen Flight of the Intruder, I’ve done everything portrayed in that film except crash my plane and lose my bombardier.”
He will be fondly remembered and sorely missed.
Paul is survived by his loving wife, Jean, daughter, Meg and son-in-law, Scott, along with his brother, Joe Kerwin and countless, wonderful nieces, nephews and their families.
His funeral mass will be 10:00 a.m. Wednesday February 8, 2023, at St. Egbert Catholic Church in Morehead City, interment will immediately follow at Bayview Cemetery with Military Honors.
Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net.
