Michael “Biker Mike” Koesters, 72, of Newport, passed away on Tuesday, March 29, 2022, at his home.
His graveside will be held at 2 p.m., Thursday, April 14th, at Greenleaf Memorial Park in New Bern.
Mike was born on December 30, 1949, to the late Richard Koesters and Kathleen Crowe. He was born in Bethesda, Maryland but grew up in Royal Oak, Michigan where he graduated high school. Shortly after that, Mike joined the United States Marine Corps where he honorably served 18 years prior to being medically discharged. His military pride and devotion to his country remained strong throughout the years.
Mike called Carteret County his home since 1978. He exemplified the independent biker lifestyle riding Harleys without any specific Club affiliation in order that he could be loved and respected by all.
He is survived by his daughter, Rene Cashion (Michael) of New Port Richey, FL; brothers, Gary Koesters fo Royal Oak, MI, Chuck Koesters of Quebec, Canada, and Bobby Koesters; and grandchildren, Brent Cashion of New Port Richey, FL, Kristina Koesters-Stein of Royal Oak, MI, Theresa Koesters of Quebec, Canada, Andrew Koesters of Quebec, Canada, and Erin Bernard-Torres.
In addition to his parents, Mike was preceded in death by his sisters, Cindy Kurtz and Annalee Bernard.
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
