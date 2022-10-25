Ramona Jones Lewis, 79, of Harkers Island, passed away Sunday, October 23, 2022, at her home.
The funeral service will be 1:00 p.m. Friday, October 28, 2022, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on Harkers Island with Bishop James Morris officiating. Interment will be in Virgie Mae Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 12:00-1:00 p.m. prior to the service at the church.
Ramona is survived by her daughters, Monica Perkins and husband Larry of Marshall, Virginia, Heather Honore and husband Byron of Otway, and Melinda Lewis of Harkers Island, three grandchildren, Matthew Honore, Mary Ann Honore and Benjamin Perkins. Additionally, she is survived by her brother, Steve Jones and wife Ann of Beaufort, sister, Sherry Smith and husband Barry of Phillipsburg, NJ, sisters-in-law Rosemary Adams of Cooper City, FL and Pearl Lewis of Otway, as well as several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband of fifty years, Tommie L. Lewis, parents, Howard R. Jones and Halsie Mae Willis Jones, and a sister, Beverly Cherry Jones.
Arrangements by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net.
