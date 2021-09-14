Rosalie “Rosie” Angel, 83, of Morehead City, passed away peacefully Monday, Aug. 23, 2021, at Carteret Health Care after a lengthy battle against cancer and other lung diseases.
On Aug. 31, 2021, Rosalie was laid to rest with a graveside service at King David Memorial Gardens in Falls Church, Va. A memorial service/reception is at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021, at the K Club, Brandywine Bay Golf Club in Morehead City.
She was born February 8, 1938 in Cottage City, MD; born at home to the The Late Charles and Hilda Herbert. Graduated Bladensburg HS 1956. Studied at the University of Maryland. Worked many years as a Secretary in Insurance Industry. She married the Love of her life Albert “Al” Angel February 21, 1965.
Rosie Embraced and Loved life. She had many interests with Golf ranking first. Two Hole-in-ones were her proudest moments. Her other interests included an accomplished seamstress and Quilter. Loved her Puppy-dogs, jigsaw puzzles and never missed the opportunity to dance.
Lovingly survived by her Sister-in-Laws, Barbara Herbert and Bobbi Angel; and Angel Brother-in-laws; many nieces and nephews, plus greats. Also survived by her loving Friends, neighbors and Golf Buddies of North Carolina.
Rosie was preceded in death by her husband, Al Angel; her sisters and brother, Shirley Thomas (Bill), Dorothy Burke (Leonard), Charles Herbert, and Barbara Ann R. Russo.
In Lieu of flowers the family is asking for Donations to Carteret Health Care Foundation (carterethealth.org) – Cancer Center 3500 Arendell Street, Morehead City, NC 28557 or The American Cancer Society (donate3.cancer.org).
