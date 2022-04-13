Jeanie Potter, Gloucester
Jeanie Potter ,81, Gloucester, passed away Monday, April 11, 2022 at Carteret Health Care, Morehead City. Services are incomplete at this time. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net Arrangements by Noe Funeral Service, Beaufort, NC.
James Lawrence, Bettie
James Grady Lawrence, 44, of Bettie, passed away on April 12, 2022, at Carteret Health Care. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net Arrangements by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC.
SHIRLEY QUICK, Cape Carteret
Shirley Quick, 80, of Cape Carteret, passed away peacefully Monday, April 11, 2022, at her home. Shirley was born on October 31, 1941, in Plattsburgh, New York to the late Albert and Thelma Recor. She had many hobbies, Shirley had a green thumb and enjoyed gardening.
MICHAEL "MICKEY" LAWRENCE MUNS, Morehead City
Michael “Mickey” Lawrence Muns, 59, of Morehead City, North Carolina, passed away on Monday, April 11, 2022, at his home. His funeral service, with military honors, will be held at 3 p.m., Thursday, April 14th, at Munden Funeral Home, officiated by Rev. John Pollock.
DENISE HOPEWELL AVERY, Morehead City
Denise Hopewell Avery, 64, of Morehead City, passed away on Monday, April 11, 2022, at Carteret Health Care. A graveside service will be held at 3 p.m., Thursday, April 14th, at Gethsemane Memorial Park, officiated by Rev. James Bradley. Denise was born on September 29, 1957, in Goldsboro, North Carolina, to AG and Joyce Hopewell.
SANFORD "SANDY" RAY WHITE, Newport
Sanford "Sandy" Ray White, 67, of Newport, passed away on Monday, April 11, 2022, at Carolina East Medical Center. A Celebration of Life service will be held at 2 p.m., Friday, April 15, 2022, at Munden Funeral Home. Sandy was born on August 1, 1954, in Morehead City, North Carolina, to Sanford and Evelyn White.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.