Tyler David Dees, 26, of Newport, passed away on Saturday November 5, 2022. Tyler was born on October 8, 1996, in Morehead City, the son of David Dees and Annie Wilson Brown.
A native Carteret County resident, Tyler grew up playing travel soccer, then found a strong interest in trucks and fishing. He elevated his fishing to a tournament level and loved spending time on the water with friends and family. Later he would leverage those experiences to make custom fishing lures. Tyler was a kind, witty and gentle soul and loved by many. A soft soul gone to soon.
A memorial service will be held at 2:00 PM on Saturday, November 12, 2022, at One Harbor Church of Morehead City, with Tom Tapping officiating. The family will receive friends one-hour prior.
Tyler is survived by his father, David and stepmom Allison Dees, mother, Annie and stepfather Scott Brown; sister, Jill Dees; stepbrothers, Kevin Parker and Mason Brown; stepsisters, Allie Brown and Elizabeth Padgett, paternal grandparents, Elizabeth Knake and Jewell Dees; great grandmother, Mary Mattos; step grandparents, Grady and Bettie Brown; and several aunts, uncles and several cousins. Tyler also leaves behind his loving fur baby, Ash.
He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Carey and Thelma Wilson, stepgrandfather, Richard Wayne Knake, and paternal great grandparents Jewell and Eunice Dees.
In lieu of flowers, Tyler’s family request donations be made to Hope is Alive- Beaufort, NC (hopeisalive.net) and/ or Carteret Community College Foundation – Tyler Dees Captains License Memorial Scholarship.
Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net.
