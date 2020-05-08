Betty Marsden, 90, of Newport, passed away Wednesday, May 6, 2020, at her home.
The family will celebrate her life privately.
Betty was born Nov. 7, 1929, in Red Bank, N.J., to Dr. and Mrs. Allan Boyd Randall. She attended Red Bank High School and graduated from Syracuse University in 1951 with a degree in biology. While attending Syracuse, she met her husband, George Marsden. They married in 1952 and moved to Bethesda, Md.
Betty was hired by the National Institutes of Health in Bethesda. Md. She spent her career there, with the exception of several years taken off to raise their three adopted children. She retired in 1990 from NIH’s Laboratory of Experimental Carcinogenesis.
She and George then retired to Emerald Isle, where Betty enjoyed going to the beach, reading and doing needlepoint. She was also active in First Presbyterian Church in Morehead City and several local clubs and activities.
She is survived by her husband of 68 years, George Peterson Marsden; her three children, Dean Randall Marsden of Bethesda, Md., Kathryn Elizabeth Marsden Leary of Newport and Robert Allan Marsden of Damascus, Md.; two grandchildren, Ryan Marsden Leary of Newport and Ellen Taylor Leary of Jacksonville; her great-grandson, Max Nobel Leary; and her brother, Jesse Taylor Randall and his wife Trish of Pine Knoll Shores.
Arrangements are by Noe Funeral Service Inc. of Beaufort. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.org.
(Paid obituary)
