James Allen Sr., 92, of Richlands, formerly of Emerald Isle, passed away Tuesday, June 15, 2021, at his home with his family by his side.
His service is at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday in the chapel of Jones Funeral Home-Swansboro with the Rev. Eric Marshburn officiating. Burial will follow at Coastal Carolina State Veterans Cemetery in Jacksonville
He was born July 31, 1928, in Maryville, Mo., a son to the late Wilbur Augustus and Sybil Theresa Naeher Allen.
James served his country in the U.S. Marine Corps and then began a career in civil service as an electrician. He loved to spend time with his family and friends.
He is survived by three daughters, Janet Haney of Morehead City, Theresa Chandler of Swansboro and Paula Bright of Richlands; son, James Allen Jr. of Hagerstown, Md., eight grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and sister, Joanne Cruise of Pleasant Hope, Mo.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Sally Jane Woodard Allen; brothers, Wilbur Allen, Jack Allen and Billy Bob Allen; and sisters, Margaret Fugitt, Betty Powell and Virginia Mahan.
The family will receive friends an hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Flowers are welcome, or memorials may be made to the charity of one’s choice.
Arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home-Swansboro. Online condolences may be made to www.jonesfh.org.
(Paid obituary)
