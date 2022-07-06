Glen Andrews, Morehead City
Glen Andrews, 89, Morehead City, passed away on Monday, July 4, 2022, at Longleaf Neuro-Medical in Wilson. Arrangements are incomplete at this time. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC.
Joey Matthews, Beaufort
Joey Roger Matthews, 23, of Beaufort, passed away on Tuesday, July 5, 2022, at his home. Services are pending at this time. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net Arrangements by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC.
Harriette LambertBeaufort
Harriette Lambert, 83, of Beaufort passed away on Monday, July 4, 2022 at Carteret Health Care. Arrangements are pending at this time. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.org Arrangements by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC.
ALICE EDWARDEEN DIXON, Morehead City
Alice Edwardeen Dixon, 86, of Morehead City, formerly of Cary, passed away Monday, July 4, 2022, at Crystal Coast Hospice House. Her service will be held at 11am, Monday, July 11, at Munden Funeral Home, officiated by Rev. Darrell Williams. Interment following service at Coastal Carolina Cemetery.
BOBBY WILLIS, Smyrna
Bobby Willis, 88, of Smyrna, went to be with the lord on Monday, July 4, 2022 at Crystal Coast Hospice House. His service will be held at 11am, Saturday, July 9, at Smyrna Missionary Baptist Church, officiated by Rev. Richard Derreth. Interment to follow at Willis Family Cemetery.
