Cora Louise Salter, 74, of Bettie, peacefully passed away Thursday June 16, 2022, at Carteret Health Care.
Cora enjoyed spending time with her kids, grandkids and cherished the love of her pets. She would never turn down a chance to go clamming, flounder gigging, setting mullet nets, or simply cooking for her family, especially on holidays. Cora would also find time for her hobbies of sewing, crocheting, and cross stitching. She earned her GED from Carteret Technical College, scoring the highest grade that they had ever had at that time.
When Cora was a child, she grew up attending Woodville Baptist Church in her home community of Bettie. In the last several years she enjoyed attending Lighthouse Chapel on Harkers Island. In Cora’s final days she received God’s mercy in which she said, “Jesus said he loved her and would show her the way”. On June 16, 2022, that way led her into the arms of her Lord and Savior. Her family will cherish the precious memories of her and her love for them.
Cora was the owner and designer of Cora’s Creations, working at the Newport Flea Mall, then eventually moving her business to Straits.
Cora is survived by her loving children. Tom Salter, Marie O’Shall (David N. Gaskill), Pete Salter and wife Melissa, and Janie Salter; nine grandchildren: Luke Salter, Chris Salter, Juanita Salter, Jeffery Neal Gaskill, Ryan Salter, Brandon Dalrymple, Zachery Salter, Savannah Salter, Jeffery R. Gillikin, and six great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Mr. Claude and Mrs. Juanita Golden; husband of 36 years Luther Thomas “Tommy” Salter; Brothers James “Buddy” Golden, Royal “Tinker” Golden, Ned Golden, Jerry Golden and daughter-in-law Sandy.
A funeral service was held 2:00 PM on her 75th birthday, on Tuesday, June 21, 2022, at Lighthouse Chapel on Harkers Island. Interment followed at Woodville Cemetery in Bettie. The family received friends from 6:00 P.M.to 8:00 P.M. Monday, June 20, 2022, at Lighthouse Chapel on Harkers Island.
Arrangements by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.